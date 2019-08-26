Photo: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Nathan Fillion joins James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. The Snake Eyes spinoff has found its Storm Shadow. James Wan’s betwixt-Aquaman horror project fills out its cast. Plus, what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead and The Purge’s new season, and Taika Waititi denies a Thor: Love and Thunder rumor in very Taika Waititi fashion. Spoilers now!



Snake Eyes

According to The Wrap, Andrew Koji has been cast as Storm Shadow, Snake Eyes’ endlessly more talkative “sword brother” who now works as Cobra Commander’s personal bodyguard.

The Suicide Squad

Meanwhile, Nathan Fillion has joined the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in a currently undisclosed role, presumably, it could be a cameo presence á la Fillion’s appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. [Deadline]

Silvercup

George Young will star alongside Annabelle Lillis in Silvercup, James Wan’s top-secret horror project he’s shooting between Aquaman films. Though details are sparse, a new rumor claims the unusually-titled film follows “two women on the run from a monster.” [Variety]

Slapface

Variety also reports child actor August Maturo (The Nun) will befriend the titular monster, Slapface, in an upcoming horror film from Jeremiah Kipp (Black Wake, Painkiller).

Limbo

Deadline reports Better Watch Out director Chris Peckover is now attached to direct Limbo for Miramax. The story concerns “a young mother whose body becomes possessed by something evil, rendering her a disembodied spirit and a ghost in her own house.”

Idle Hands 2

Speaking with Comic Book, Devon Sawa revealed he’s interested in making a sequel to the 1999 horror-comedy, Idle Hands.

In a heartbeat. If there was one film that I want to do a sequel to that would be the one. Just because that set was, between Elden [Henson], and Seth Green, and Vivica Fox, [Jessica] Alba, Jack Noseworthy, and all those people, it was like summer camp and it was so much fun. I would love that to happen but unfortunately the first one didn’t…I think it broke even or something like that, but you never know. You never know.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Most excellent news, filming has officially wrapped on Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi denied rumors he’s finished writing Thor: Love and Thunder.

Joker

Todd Phillips’ Joker has been rated R by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images,” according to Coming Soon.

Black Widow

Marvel visual design director Andy Park shared a new Black Widow poster from D23, giving us our first look at David Harbour as Alexei, the Red Guardian in the Marvel film.

In the Shadow of the Moon

Coming Soon also has a poster for Netflix’s upcoming supernatural serial killer movie, In the Shadow of the Moon. Click through for images.

It Chapter Two

Bloody-Disgusting has a quartet of It Chapter Two banners confirming each character’s wardrobe is more-or-less color-coded, like the Power Rangers in civilian clothing.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Bloody-Disgusting also has this photo of Woody Harrelson dressed as Elvis Presley and Jesse Eisenberg enjoying a pair of blue suede shoes. Maybe that’s your thing. Maybe it isn’t.

John Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night

In a recent interview with Comic Book, John Carpenter confirmed his horror anthology series Tales for a Halloween Night is now in development at Paramount.

Oh no, it’s alive at Paramount now.

The Mandalorian

Natalia Tena and comedian Bill Burr confirmed they have roles in The Mandalorian on Twitter.

WandaVision

Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman will helm several episodes of the Disney+ series, WandaVision, according to /Film.

Andy Park also revealed some new concept art, clearly taking influence from Tom King’s recent Vision solo series.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Relatedly, a new poster confirms Bucky gets a haircut for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What If...?

We also have a screen grab from D23 giving us our first look at Peggy Carter as Captain Britain.

Muppets Now

Instead of simply taking a genre (road movies, heist movies, variety programs, etc.) and adding puppets, songs, explosions and no regard for continuity, a new press release from Kermit the Frog confirms the Muppets will enjoy their own unscripted Disney+ series, presumably featuring off the cuff interviews and Muppet-on-the-street segments. Because that’s what you do with these characters meant to upend the status quo in 2019. Improv comedy.

Honestly, where’s our Muppet disaster movie? Our Muppet Mad Max? The Muppets vs. prestige television? And no, those literary adaptations don’t count. Unless it’s like, Muppet John le Carré or Muppet 1984.

Preacher



Jesus and Hitler see eye-to-eye in a clip from “The Lost Apostle,” next week’s episode of Preacher.

Pandora

The gang gets stranded on a deadly, alien world in the synopsis for “It Ain’t Me Babe,” the September 10 episode of Pandora.

Trapped on an alien world, Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) are stranded with no way home. They must band together to survive, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them from within. And Jax will ultimately be forced decide her allegiances if they make it through the long night. Christian Gossett directed the episode with teleplay by John C. Kelley & Steve Kriozere (#109.) Original airdate 9/10/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

June politely nods at Sarah’s lowbrow folksiness in a clip from “Ner Tamid,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Batwoman

Red Alice orders her Wonderland Gang to cut off Batwoman’s head in a new teaser.

Evil

Contemplate the nature of Evil with this new featurette on the Robert and Michelle King series hybridizing Millennium with Fringe and Poltergeist: The Legacy.

The Purge

Finally, a new featurette on the second season of The Purge has its characters excitedly awaiting next year’s grisly government holiday.

