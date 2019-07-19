Decades after disembarking from the Starship Enterprise, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is finally returning where no one has gone before with Star Trek: Picard. The upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel promises a new look at the series (and hopefully Picard’s dog). But, for those wanting a deeper glimpse at what’s in store, it’s time to check out the Jean-Luc Picard Museum.

We recently had a chance to visit an exhibit out of San Diego Comic-Con all about one of Star Trek’s greatest captains. “Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty” is a special exhibition that boasts several props, costumes, and stories that trace Picard’s journey through Star Trek: The Next Generation and the Star Trek films—including his Starfleet uniforms, the Captain Picard Day banner from “The Pegasus”, and his Ressikan flute from the Next Generation standout episode “The Inner Light.”

However, we also had a chance to peek at some of the new costumes and props from Star Trek: Picard. These included Picard’s new civilian outfit, complete with a pin showing his family crest, and some bottles of Chateau Picard, vintage 2386. This is significant because, according to the placard, 2386 is the year Jean-Luc Picard took over the family vineyard following his brother’s death in Star Trek: Generations. There are also several awards from his career—including a few that were awarded after 2379... the year of the final Star Trek movie featuring Picard, Nemesis. The docent confirmed they were props from the new series—as to whether they hint at Picard’s story between then and now, she said we’ll have to watch to find out.

Be sure to check out the video above for an in-depth look at one of the only times I’ve ever been psyched about going to a museum (just kidding, I like art and stuff). “Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty” will be at Michael J Wolf Fine Arts in San Diego through Sunday, and even better—it’s free and open to the public, no Comic-Con badge required! Star Trek: Picard debuts on CBS All Access later this year. We’ll be covering Saturday’s panel, which should hopefully include a new trailer and release date. And a dog.

