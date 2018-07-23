Image: Warner Bros.

Chris Pratt has more than one role in The Lego Movie 2. Arrow has found its Longbow Hunters. Slow but steady process has been made on the Judge Dredd TV show. Plus, Geoff Johns teases Green Lantern Corps, and an amazing look at King of the Monsters’ Gidorah in action. Comic-Con may be over, but spoilers are forever!



The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

During the movie’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Pratt confirmed he’s voicing a second character described as a “galaxy-saving archaeologist” and “uh, raptor trainer” named Rex Dangervest. [/Film]

Green Lantern Corps

Speaking with IGN, Geoff Johns revealed he’s still working on a script for a new Green Lantern movie, which he describes as “a complete re-imagining” that “celebrates the mythology and reinvents it in a different way.”

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Variety reports Stan Lee has a brief cameo in the Teen Titans Go! movie, exclaiming, “This is Stan Lee—dig my subtle cameo! This is a DC movie? I gotta get outta here!”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Director Mike Doherty shared a new King Ghidorah poster from San Diego Comic Con on Twitter.

Bumblebee: The Movie

Meanwhile, Transformers News snagged this stencil art-inspired poster for Bumblebee: The Movie.

The Legend of the Ancient Sword

The first teaser for Renny Harlin’s Chinese action-fantasy based on the video game Gu Jian Qi Tan 2 has been released.





Supergirl

David Ajala has been cast as season four’s main antagonist, the telekinetic anarchist Manchester Black. [Den of Geek]

Arrow

Arrow has cast its legendary Longbow Hunters. Deadline reports Holly Elissa has joined as Red Dart, Michael Jonsson as Kodiak, and Miranda Edwards as Silencer.

Riverdale

Penelope Ann Miller has joined the cast of season three as Ms. Wright, the “savvy and eloquent” district attorney prosecuting Archie for murder. Remember when dating his teacher was Archie’s biggest problem? [TV Line]

Black Lightning

Jordan Calloway, who plays Painkiller, has been promoted to series regular. [TV Line]

Judge Dredd: Mega City One

Longtime 2000 AD writer Rob Williams has completed a script for the series’ pilot. [THR]

Colony

Sad news: USA has canceled Colony after three seasons. [TV Line]

Wynonna Earp

But hey, some good news: Wynonna Earp has been renewed for a fourth season at Syfy! [TV Line]

Super Dinosaur

An animated series based on Robert Kirkman’s Super Dinosaur is now in development at Skybound Entertainment. The series focuses on a 10-year old genius named Derek Dynamo and his nine-foot tall Tyrannosaurus Rex.[CBR]

Agents of SHIELD

Entertainment Weekly reports Jeff “Deke” Ward has been promoted to series regular. Meanwhile, the season six premiere is officially titled “Missing Pieces” and will be directed by the dearly departed Agent Coulson himself, Clark Gregg.

Swamp Thing

According to a new report from CNET, the upcoming Swamp Thing series will not be set in the same continuity as Titans and Doom Patrol. In the piece, Jim Lee states, “We have no mandate to tie everything together.”

Kim Possible

TV Line has our first look at Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible in the Disney Channel’s upcoming made-for-tv movie.

American Horror Story

Season eight is officially titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Archer

Archer is heading to outer space for the show’s tenth season, which Den of Geek reports is officially titled Archer: 1999.

Supernatural

During the Supernatural panel at San Diego Comic Con, executive producer Andrew Dabb confirmed the Wayward Sisters will return in season 14. [TV Line]

Dabb also described the series’ upcoming 300th episode as “heartwarming, with murder”:

We think it could be a real love letter to the show, in what we hope is going to be a very heartwarming way — with murder. Heartwarming with murder.

[TV Line]

The Flash

During the show’s panel at Comic-Con, Todd Helbing stated a King Shark/Gorilla Grodd team-up is in the works.

We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up], probably in the second half.

[Comic Book]

The 100

An “even darker threat” arrives in the official synopsis for the season finale of The 100, titled “Damocles - Part Two”.

In part two of the fifth season finale, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends must risk everything to fight one last battle for survival, only to glimpse an even darker threat to the last living valley on earth. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#513). Original airdate 8/7/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Killjoys

Spoiler TV has images for episode three of season four, “Bro-D Trip.” More at the link.

Johnny manipulates D’av into helping him find a green pool; Zeph faces possible death.

The Good Place

TV Line spoke to the cast of The Good Place about what’s in store for season three. During the interview, creator Michael Schur stated, “it won’t be very long” before Eleanor and Chidi are reunited with Jason and Tahani now that they’re back on Earth.

Iron Fist

Alice Eve confirms Typhoid Mary will have multiple personalities in another interview with TV Line.

The Tick

Get a behind-the-scenes tour from Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman in a new featurette from Comic-Con.

Preacher

Finally, Jesse is back to rescuing Tulip in a clip from next week’s episode, “Les Enfants Du Sang.”





