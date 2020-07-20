We come from the future
Comic-Con 2020: The io9 Team Shares What They're Most Excited For

Beth Elderkin
 and Mike Damanskis
Filed to:San Diego Comic-Con
It’s officially San Diego Comic-Con 2020! We might be charging up laptops in our PJs instead of hopping on flights and trains to Southern California, but we’re still gearing up for plenty of panels, cosplay, and, of course, exciting news. The io9 team got together (virtually) to chat about our hopes, fears, and expectations for Comic-Con@Home.

io9's editor Jill Pantozzi recently hosted a chat with Charles Pulliam-Moore, Germain Lussier, Cheryl Eddy, and James Whitbrook to gush about all the shows and films we’re looking forward to in 2020, 2021, and beyond—whether we think they might make a surprise appearance at SDCC or not. We touch on Disney’s WandaVision, director Nia DaCosta’s take on Candyman, and much more. Germain even chatted up the Avatar sequels that no one else but him seems to want.

Be sure to watch the video above, produced by Mike Damanskis, for a close encounter with most of io9's staff as we get ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 (at home). And be sure to leave a comment with the shows and films you’re most psyched about!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

