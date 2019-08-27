We come from the future
Come Watch Steven Universe: The Movie With io9, You Clods

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:io9 master control program
2.6K
2
1
Some Gems watching Steven via a broadcast.
Image: Cartoon Network

Everyone’s used to excitedly watching Steven Universe on the small screen from the comfort of their homes. But Steven Universe: The Movie isn’t just any old regular outing for the Crystal Gems. It’s a feature-length musical adventure that deserves to be experienced as part of an audience. That’s how we’re watching it, and you’re invited to join us.

On Monday, September 2, the io9 team is hosting a screening of Steven Universe: The Movie at The Way Station in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. (RSVP here!) The movie’s kicking off at 6 p.m EST, but we’ll be hanging out for a bit before to talk about the show, make a few new friends, and to get hype for what’s to come.

A $5 suggested donation at the door will go to benefit The Trevor Project, and there will even be Steven Universe swag available.

Steven Universe: The Movie’s poster.
Image: Cartoon Network

Make sure you RSVP here so we know how many lovely gems to expect.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

