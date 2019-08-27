Come Watch Steven Universe: The Movie With io9, You Clods

Image : Cartoon Network

Everyone’s used to excitedly watching Steven Universe on the small screen from the comfort of their homes. But Steven Universe: The Movie isn’t just any old regular outing for the Crystal Gems. It’s a feature-length musical adventure that deserves to be experienced as part of an audience. That’s how we’re watching it, and you’re invited to join us.

On Monday, September 2, the io9 team i s hosting a screening of Steven Universe: The Movie at The Way Station in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. (RSVP here!) The movie’s kicking off at 6 p.m EST, but we’ll be hanging out for a bit before to talk about the show, make a few new friends, and to get hype for what’s to come.

A $5 suggested donation at the door will go to benefit The Trevor Project, and there will even be Steven Universe swag available.



Make sure you RSVP here so we know how many lovely gems to expect.

