Image: Warner Bros.

It’s almost time for a giant monster smorgasbord. The kaiju are coming in just a couple of months in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and only Godzilla himself can protect mankind from what awaits.

In this short trailer, we’ve got a nice helping of new footage, all spectacle and menace. “It’s an intimidation display,” a scientist explains of one of the monster’s light displays. It’s working!

We’ve also got big explosions, warring monsters, and the king of them all, Godzilla himself ready to throw down.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters premieres May 31, 2019.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.