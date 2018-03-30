Photo: Universal

The man who first ventured into Jurassic World will return to it for the trilogy’s end.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Steven Spielberg (who executive produced Jurassic World and its upcoming sequel Fallen Kingdom) confirmed that Colin Trevorrow will both co-write and direct the third movie in the World franchise, carrying on from J.A. Bayona’s work on Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow was already planning on returning to write the third movie in the series alongside Pacific Rim Uprising scriptwriter Emily Carmichael, but now we know he’ll be in the director’s chair once more—and has time to, having exited directorial duties on Star Wars: Episode IX last year.

We’ll bring you more on the untitled Jurassic World 3 as we learn it, ahead of its already planned release on June 11, 2021.

[Entertainment Weekly]