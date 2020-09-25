Colin Trevorrow Hints at Jurassic Park's Trio Playing a Large Role in Dominion

They’re up to something. Screenshot : Universal

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Giant swordpalooza Monster Hunters gets an official description. The Witcher loses a castmember for season two but Batwoman gains a couple. A Creepshow Halloween special is on the way to scare us, plus updates from Supernatural, The Boys and more. TGI-Spoilers!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Blood

Deadline reports Michelle Monaghan will star in Session 9 director Brad Anderson’s latest, Blood. The story concerns “Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the family dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. When Jess discovers a disturbing cure, she is tested to the extent will she go to keep her child alive.”

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion

During a recent roundtable interview, director Colin Trevorrow suggested fans are “underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters” in Jurassic World: Dominion.

This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.

[Comic Book]

Archenemy

RLJE Films will release Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Archenemy, a new sci-fi/action film starring Joe Manganiello as a hero from another dimension named Max Fist, December 11, 2020 both on-demand and digitally.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Monster Hunter



Bloody-Disgusting has a detailed plot synopsis for Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Advertisement

The Witcher



Due to scheduling concerns related to covid-19, Thue Rasmussen will not return as Eskel for the second season of The Witcher. It is currently unclear if the part will be recast.

Advertisement

Batwoman

Deadline reports Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens have joined the cast of Batwoman’s second season. Gibson will play Tatiana aka “The Whisper,” a “skilled assassin, unflappable and cold as ice in the face of danger. She is one of Safiyah [Sohail’s] most important henchwomen and still harbors feelings for her powerful boss.” Owens is reported to play Ocean, “a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past. A loyal soldier and fighter, Ocean moves to Gotham looking for a new beginning.”

Advertisement

Stargirl

The Icicle’s son, Cameron, will “definitely” play a role in the second season of Stargirl according to Geoff Johns.

Advertisement

[TV Line]

Creepshow

Comic Book reports an animated Creepshow Halloween special starring the voices of Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King is slated to premiere on Shudder October 26. The first segment of the episode will adapt Stephen King’s short story, “Survivor Type,” and stars Sutherland “as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.” The second half adapts Joe Hill’s “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead” and stars King “as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.” Greg Nicotero and Melanie Dale are attached to direct the segments, respectively.

Advertisement

Photo : Shudder

The Boys



Homelander’s fury over Maeve’s relationship with Elena comes to a boil in tonight’s episode, according to Eric Kripke in conversation with TV Line.

Some of her humanity has been awakened by Starlight and being reminded of who she used to be. So I think that gave her, in our minds, the courage to tell the truth to Elena and try to rekindle a relationship with her, which she does — but obviously that’s really dangerous and fraught because of Homelander. All the way back in Episode 3 of Season 1, Homelander says, ‘If you ever really love somebody, I don’t think I could handle it.’ Maeve is going to have to figure out a way to fight back.

Advertisement

Supernatural

Jack and Castiel investigate a local church in the synopsis for “Gimme Shelter,” the October 15 episode of Supernatural.

MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1515). Original airdate 10/15/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Pandora

The gang discovers a strange religious cult on a remote planet in the synopsis for “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” the October 11 episode of Pandora.

A PLANET’S DEADLY SECRET - Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Matta (Tegan Short) track the fugitives Tierney (Tina Casciani) and Jax’s mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee), to a remote planet with a mysterious secret, only to come into the crosshairs of the planet’s strange religious cult, who will stop at nothing to maintain their sinister order. Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brett Simmons directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Mark A. Altman & Steve Kriozere (#202). Original airdate 10/11/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Attack on Titan

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan gets a new poster.

Advertisement

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

HBO Max has ordered Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Pretty Little Liars reboot to series. The announcement comes via a silent, ten-second teaser trailer announcing “It’s not what you think, Bitches — A”, further suggesting Aguirre-Sacasa might lace the series with the supernatural hallmarks of Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Ghostwriter

Finally, Ghostwriter brings illustrations to life—including a female Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson—in the trailer for season two.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.