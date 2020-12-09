We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Reveals Old Favorites and New Problems

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Cobra Kai
Cobra KaiNetflixstreamingkarate kidKarate Kid Part 2ralph macchioWilliam ZabkaTamlyn TomitaYuji OkumotoMartin Kove
12
Save
Zabka, Kove, Macchio. Cobra Kai is back.
Zabka, Kove, Macchio. Cobra Kai is back.
Photo: Netflix
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The glory of love is alive and well in the world of Cobra Kai. After a long delay where the show went from YouTube to Netflix and became a fan favorite all over again, the first trailer for the highly anticipated third season is here. And in it, we see the return of two familiar faces from a certain international sequel.

Advertisement

Yes, Cobra Kai season three sees Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) back in Okinawa, Japan—and now we know he’ll meet up with his former flame Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and rival Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) on the trip. It’s The Karate Kid Part II all over again and we can’t wait!

Oh also, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) is trying to recover, Johnny (William Zabka) has lost Cobra Kai to Kreese (Martin Kove), and is Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) in jail? There’s much going on here. Check it out.

We here at io9 have been champions of Cobra Kai since it first aired, but in recent months, Jill has told me some people have asked her “Why is io9 covering Cobra Kai? That’s not sci-fi!” Which, admittedly, is a fair point. But anyone who loves the stuff we love here—Star Wars, Doctor Who, Steven Universe—all manner of smart, complex, sometimes cheesy pop culture is probably a fan of The Karate Kid. It’s all those things and more, just without the spaceships. Plus watching Cobra Kai delivers such huge dose of nostalgia. Take all those things together, and take into account its remarkable overall quality, and you begin to get why I push really hard to bend the rules a bit and get the word out there.

Advertisement

Plus, let’s be honest. It feels more like fantasy than reality that the show has been this good for three seasons and counting. There’s gotta be some magic dust on it somewhere. It’s almost too good to be true.

That journey continues on January 8 when season three debuts on Netflix, and season four is already in the works.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Use the promo code Kinja2020

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

mp904321
M3000P

It’s phenomenal how the show runners hit the right balance of nostalgia, corny, and “flipping the script” by half-twisting Daniel into the antagonist.  It’s so much fun.

No other show in 2020 had me smiling like Cobra Kai.