Cobra Kai Season 3 Is Coming in January, and Season 4 Is a Go

Since making its Netflix debut in August, Cobra Kai has consistently been near the top of the streamer’s daily t op 10 lists. And a s the show has continued to gain legions of new fans, the question has quickly become: w hen will we see new episodes?

Today Netflix answered. Season three of Cobra Kai will debut on January 8, 2021. Plus, season four has been greenlit. That means the continuing adventures of Daniel, Johnny, Miyagi-Do, and Cobra Kai will continue for at least one more year. Truly, Cobra Kai never dies.

Though it’s not as exciting as the previous season three tease, the news did come with this little nugget showing what the new episodes have in store.

I truly can’t recommend Cobra Kai enough. Not just as a fun dose of 1980s nostalgia, it’s legitimately a really, really good TV show, and the new fans it’s finding every day on Netflix are well deserved.

Seasons one and two are streaming now; s eason three will be here on January 8 and season four sometime after that.

