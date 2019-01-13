Image: Marvel Studios

Marvel Cinematic Universe press tours are somewhat notorious for letting pretty hardcore spoilers drop. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, in particular, tend to, whether accidentally or not, just let things drop.

Cobie Smulders, aka Agent Maria Hill, is made of stronger stuff. In this fun little appearance on The Tonight Show, Smulders manages to discuss her role in the films while playfully avoiding spoiling anything, save for a confirmation that she reprises her role as Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which we already knew.

Still, even without any juicy tidbits, this video is a delight as an entry into the long saga of Marvel actors very dearly trying not to let anything loose. Appearing in even a minor role in one of these films must be an immense amount of pressure. But there’s some joy in seeing these actors playfully squirm.



