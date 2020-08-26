She Is No Jedi, She's an Incredible Action Figure

Hello, snips. Image : Hot Toys

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Oh my god. Oh my God? Oh my god.



Ever since Hot Toys announced it was developing action figures based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Captain Rex, we were waiting for the hero we all wanted to see captured in that uncannily good style: Ahsoka Tano, former Knight of the Old Republic, Agent of the Rebellion, and forever queen of our Star Wars hearts. And now, she’s here, and looking absolutely amazing.

Advertisement

Based off of her appearances in the final season of the show, Hot Toys’ Ahsoka Tano, like Rex before her, doesn’t adopt an animated style, but instead a realistic rendition of the character. Just like Rex was based on Attack of the Clones’ Temuera Morrison, this one looks a lot like Ashley Eckstein, who brought Ahsoka to life across both Clone Wars and Rebels.

Advertisement

Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys 1 / 6

Aside from being exactly what you want, Ahsoka comes with a few accessories that are likewise inspired by the final season of Clone Wars. Aside from the usual alternate hands for posing, Ahsoka comes with the lightsabers Anakin gifts her in their final meeting (well, before, you know, the other final meeting)—which have both detachable regular blades and special effects pieces to replicate her swinging them around. She also has a thermal detonator and a small holoprojector that comes with swappable figurines of Yoda, Anakin, and Obi-Wan.



And, if you suddenly want to find yourself crying at a very expensive action figure (and not because of the cost), she also has the cloak she wore in the very last moments of the show, watching over the graves she’d just made for the members of the 332nd Clone Batallion that had just betrayed her.

Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys 1 / 3

Advertisement

I’m not crying. I’m not. I’m...okay, I am.



Anyway, speaking of those Clones, Hot Toys also revealed a separate 322nd Clone to go with (or, err, against) Ahsoka. Available in both standard and deluxe versions, the trooper is actually a 501st legion Clone. The standard trooper comes two blasters—the DC-15A blaster rifle and the DC-15S blaster carbine—and a rocket launcher, and a jetpack with special effects pieces.

Advertisement

Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys Image : Hot Toys 1 / 4

The deluxe version comes with all that, an extra weapon in the form of a rotary cannon, a backpack, and two swappable helmets. One is a “phase one” version of the Clone helmet as seen in Attack of the Clones, while the second is a “phase two” variant to replicate what happens in Clone Wars. Anakin and Rex slicing off a detachment of the Legion and giving them new, Ahsoka-themed helmets to help her and Bo-Katan lay siege to Mandalore.



Advertisement

Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Hot Toys 1 / 5

So you, know, they can either be good soldiers. Or they can be good soldiers who follow orders.



Advertisement

I’m not crying over action figures.

You will be though, if you want your hands on them. Ahsoka and the two 501st Clones won’t be available until late 2021 or early 2022, and will of course set you back a pretty penny. They’re not available for order yet, but considering your average Hot Toys is around $230-270 depending on their accessories, you’ll need a loan from the Banking Clan if you’re planning on getting all three.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.