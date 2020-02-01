Christopher McQuarrie Teases a Major Character Return for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

Henry Czerny in 2019. Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

The Mission: Impossible series isn’t often thought of as one with a lot of serialized storytelling. But Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt does have a past, and in the next two movies, it’s going to come back to haunt him.

That’s according to a big tease from the director of the upcoming two films in the series, Christopher McQuarrie, who suggested via Twitter that actor Henry Czerny, a cast member from the first Cruise film, would be returning to the series.

In casting confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter, Czerny will return to the series as Eugene Kitteredge, former director of the Impossible Mission Force, who hunted down Ethan in the first film after it was believed he’d gone rogue. He was a powerful force in that film, one of the reasons it remains a pretty fun watch even now, and would make a fantastic antagonist for these two films. He’ll be joining a pretty big and impressive cast, which includes newcomers Nicholas Hoult, Rebecca Ferguson, and Hayley Atwell alongside mainstays like Cruise and Simon Pegg.



Mission: Impossible 7 hits theaters on July 23, 2021, while the eighth film is coming out August 5, 2022. Maybe this time Kitteredge will actually get to see Ethan upset.



