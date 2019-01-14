Photo: Paramount

The sixth Mission: Impossible film, Fallout, may have been the franchise’s best yet. And now the man primarily responsible for that success (the man who isn’t named Tom Cruise, that is) is coming back for not one, but two more missions.

Variety reports that Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the excellent fifth installment in the franchise, Rogue Nation, has been hired to write and direct two more Mission: Impossible films which will shoot back to back, possibly as early as later this year. The aim is to release them during summer 2021 and summer 2022, avoiding Cruise’s next big film, Top Gun: Maverick, which will be out in 2020.

McQuarrie confirmed the news on Twitter.

His attention now turns to writing the two films, which will somehow have to top what he did in the last two movies. (Or at least live up to it, which is hard enough.) Then again, he did write The Usual Suspects (which earned him an Oscar) and Edge of Tomorrow, so he’s got a pretty good track record backing him up.

