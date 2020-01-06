Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari. Photo : Fox

Batman himself, Christian Bale, may be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Collider, and confirmed by Variety, Bale is in talks to join Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled for release in November 2021. There’s no word on which role Bale would play and Disney had no comment.

Even the possibility of an actor of Bale’s caliber joining the MCU is massive though. First and foremost, it means there’s a role in the film worthy of the choosey Oscar winner. With that knowledge, and the knowledge that Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor, a few of the names that come to mind from her comics are Dario Agger, the evil head of Roxxon Corporation also known as Minotaur, or maybe the celestial deity K’ythri, one half of the god-rulers of the Shiar Empire.

But do either of those feel like they’re at the level of Bale? Not really. Unless Bale plays a character like Galactus or something that eventually becomes the post-Phase 3 Thanos, you have to think, logically, the role is not likely to carry over. Post-Batman, that just seems like something Bale would not be interested in. Then you look back at the MCU and think about the great one and done roles. Kurt Russell as Ego comes to mind. Cate Blanchett as Hela. Ben Kingsley as “Mandarin.” James Spader as Ultron. There are quite a few. But all of those roles have some scope to them. We’re not sure someone like Dario Agger is quite there yet. On the other hand, casting Bale does that job for you.



Until we hear official confirmation of this, we’re sure you all, like us, will want to discuss it ad nauseam. Please do so below.

Thor: Love and Thunder, written and directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and maybe Christian Bale, opens November 5, 2021. Filming begins this summer.

This post has been updated to include Disney’s no comment on the casting.

