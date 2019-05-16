Image: Lionsgate

Legendary comedian Chris Rock is teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to reboot the Saw franchise. Which we realize is a ridiculous jumbling of words but, we assure you, it’s true.



The untitled film is scheduled for release on October 23, 2020 and will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, III, and IV (and don’t forget Repo! The Genetic Opera). Rock is executive producing and came up with the story; the script itself will be from Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who wrote the most recent installment. James Wan and Leigh Whannell, who created the franchise, are also on board as producers, along with several others.

Advertisement

But, of course, the most important factor here is Chris Rock. What the fuck does Chris Rock have to do with Saw?

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said in a press release. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Sorry, Chris, we’re gonna need more than that.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Joe Drake, the Chairman of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a press release. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Advertisement

There you have it. Chris Rock loves Saw. He had an idea for Saw. The people who own the rights to Saw liked his idea, and now they’re gonna make it happen.

I mean, we’re as shocked as you are—but also, very excited. What happens when Chris Rock, a famous comedian who also randomly happens to be a diehard Saw fan, puts his spin on the long-running horror series? We’ll find out next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.