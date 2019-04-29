Photo: Marvel Studios

Turns out it’s not just Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland who do things they shouldn’t when it comes to filming Marvel movies. Chris Pratt just happened to wait until after the movie was out to reveal his own leak.



Seriously, if you’ve not seen Avengers: Endgame yet, here’s your warning to turn back, before its too late.

Seriously though. Last last chance!



“Avengers? Assemble.”



It is the catchphrase Marvel fans have waited a decade to see tumble out of Chris Evans’ mouth. The moment in Endgame’s climax where, with Thanos’ armies landing on Earth to mount a full scale offensive on what remains of Avengers HQ, our heroes—a lot of whom are returning from their untimely deaths in Infinity War—rally to Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor’s position thanks to the magical might of Doctor Strange. Armies of sorcerers, Asgardian knights, and Wakandans join the swelling ranks too, but what we’re here for is 11 years of Marvel movie stars (plus a few of their stand-ins) converging, at long last, into a single scene.

And Chris Pratt recorded what it was like being on set for it. And sat on it for months and months...until today.

Now that Endgame is out, Pratt took to Instagram to reveal that, while filming for the arrival scene...well, he basically ignored the rules on set of no-camera-recordings-in-the-goddamn-slightest. Rules that existed, presumably, because if such a momentous gathering of cinematic superstars got out, Marvel would go full Thanos on whoever was responsible. But at the same time, can you forgive him for not wanting to be able to capture such an iconic gathering of actors? And hey, he managed to keep it secret, locked away on his phone, ever since!

That’s a restraint Ruffalo and Holland can only ever dream of, frankly. But at least now we ourselves get to see a little taste of what it was like on set for one of the most memorable moments of Avengers: Endgame. Worth the wait? Totally.

