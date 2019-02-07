Photo: Disney

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And that light is James Gunn’s script.

In a perfect world, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be filming right now aimed at a summer 2020 release. But it’s not a perfect world. Gunn was fired from the project, leaving the whole thing in flux. Some of the people most impacted by that were actors portraying the Guardians themselves—so much so that they released a letter supporting Gunn after his firing. Dave Bautista even threatened to quit if Gunn’s script for the film wasn’t used.

Months have now passed and Marvel has assured people the film will happen, it’s just a matter of when. And in a new interview with MTV, Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, says yes, the film will use Gunn’s script and that it’s “off the chain.”

We’ve reached out to Disney for comment or clarification on this and will update should we find out more. As to the film as a whole Pratt added, “I think it’s in the nature of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ to come together and get the job done. And that’s what we’ll do.”

A few things to dive into about this. While Pratt certainly would know better than almost anyone else in the world whether or not Gunn’s script will be used (being the lead actor and all), until cameras are rolling, nothing is set in stone. This could be the plan now, but it could change. A new writer could come in, strip away Gunn’s words, and just use his story. When a director is hired, that person may only do the film on the condition they get to completely change everything. A million things could happen until the movie goes into production.

But, at this moment, this hypothetical movie called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still shares some of its DNA from the franchise’s main architect, even as he’s off playing with other heroes.

