Image: Marvel Studios

J.J. Abrams is teaming up with the director behind Overlord again for a superhero thriller. Spamalot could be heading to the big screen. Ryan Reynolds is still holding out hope for a Deadpool/Wolverine team up with Hugh Jackman. Plus, what’s to come on Supernatural and more. May the spoilers be with you, always!







Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While wishing co-star Pom Klementieff a Happy Birthday on Instagram, Chris Pratt revealed he begins filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with her next year.

Maleficent 2

Due to scheduling conflicts with Titans, Harris Dickinson will replace Brandon Thwaites as the prince in Maleficent 2. [Variety]

Independence Day/Stargate

Appearing as a guest on The Matthew Aaron Show podcast, Dean Devlin stated he has “excused” himself from both the Independence Day and Stargate franchises.

I really don’t know, after Geostorm I really came to the realization that I’m not the kind of guy who should ever work at studios, so I excused myself from both Stargate and from Independence Day, so they may be going forward but I don’t know, I’m not involved anymore.

The Heavy

J.J. Abrams and Overlord director Julius Avery are re-teaming for a “superhero thriller” titled, The Heavy. Though no details on the plot are available at this time, the film is based on an original script from Daniel Casey (The Passenger) and will be co-produced by Bad Robot and Paramount Pictures. [THR]

Spamalot

Coming Soon reports a film adaptation of Spamalot, the Broadway musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is now in development at Fox. Casey Nicholaw is slated to direct, based on a new screenplay from Eric Idle.

Deadpool & Wolverine

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds stated Wolverine is “alive and well in my timeline,” and that he’s still actively pursuing Hugh Jackman to reprise his role for a crossover movie.

I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.’

Deadpool 2

Meanwhile, a new Deadpool 2 clip aired before an interview with Zazie Beetz on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies

Speaking of, Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed he’s voicing Batman in the theatrical Teen Titans Go! movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

This time, Chewbacca needs your help. Record a video of yourself performing your best Wookiee roar as the video below shows—while also featuring a few snippets of new Chewie footage from the film, and jokey behind-the-scenes interviews—and Lucasfilm will donate one U.S. dollar for every post, like, and share the video receives (up to a million).

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt interviews various cast and crew members in Jurassic Journals, a new Youtube series from Universal.

The Walking Dead

TV Line reports comic book characters Yumiko and Magna are slated to appear in season nine, suggesting the zombie skin-wearing Whisperers won’t be far behind.

Channel Zero: The Dream Door

As confirms in a press release issued yesterday, season four of Channel Zero is based on Charlotte Bywater’s story, Hidden Door. Titled The Dream Door, the new season will star Maria Sten as Jillian Hope Hodgson, a newlywed moving into a new home with her husband, Tom (Brandon Scott). Steven Robertson will play Ian, a psychology student fascinated with the couple’s mysterious basement door, while Steven Weber rounds out the cast as Abel Carnaki, Jillian’s “hard-to-read” therapist named after the popular ghost finder.

Twin Peaks

Following a recent screening of the final episode of Twin Peaks: The Return, David Lynch confirmed it will be the series’ last, citing the death of Miguel Ferrer as an insurmountable hurdle.

This is the ending. It’s right there. You all just saw the ending. Albert has since passed away. This is so sad. And in the world of ‘Twin Peaks,’ Gordon Cole is pretty much devastated.

[Indiewire]

What We Do in the Shadows: The Series



Variety reports FX has ordered ten episodes of a television series based on Taika Waititi’s vampire mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows starring Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen as a quartet of vampiric roommates sharing an apartment in New York.

Cloak & Dagger

Coming Soon has the laster poster.

The Flash

A “surprising ally” aids Team Flash in their battle against The Thinker in the synopsis for the season finale, “We Are The Flash.”

Team Flash gets help from a surprising ally in their battle against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). David McWhirter directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace (#423). Original airdate 5/22/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Someone’s figured out Jimmy Olsen is Guardian in the synopsis for episode 319, “The Fanatical.”

JAMES CONSIDERS UNMASKING AS GUARDIAN – When Tanya (guest star Nesta Cooper), a disciple of Coville’s, escapes from what’s left of his cult, she gives Kara (Melissa Benoist) and James (Mehcad Brooks) a journal that could hold the key to saving Sam (Odette Annable). Someone learns Guardian’s identity and threatens to expose James if he doesn’t do what they ask. James contemplates what it means to be a black vigilante without a mask in America. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#319). Original airdate 5/21/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

Oliver hypes Diaz’s threat level in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Ties That Bind.”

Supernatural

Mary pastes Lucifer in the trailer for “Exodus,” next week’s episode of Supernatural.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Graviton/Talbot shows off his gruesome new powers in a clip from tonight’s episode, the appropriately titled, “Kneel.”

