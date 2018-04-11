Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney

With each trailer or TV spot released for Avengers: Infinity War there’s always one or two standout moments. Cap holding off Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange bantering, Star-Lord telling Tony Stark his plan sucks, etc. Now there’s a new behind-the-scenes video—and yes, once again, there are multiple moments from the film that will bring a huge smile to your face.

Watch the video and see if you can pick them all out.

Okay, so by my calculations the two best moments are Drax crushing on Thor and Star-Lord falling through a portal (with what appears to be a digitally removed middle finger). If this video was just those things, it would be good enough. But then also there’s the banter between the Chrises, Danai Gurira geeking out about the woman of the MCU, Benedict Cumberbatch shading Chris Pratt, that photo with Stan Lee, and more.

Yup. We’re ready to see this movie. Just two weeks to go.

