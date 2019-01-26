Image: Warner Bros.

Chris Pine, one of the illustrious cabal of Chrises that dominates pop culture like a name-based Illuminati, isn’t entirely sure if he’s going to be doing more than just one more Wonder Woman movie.

We know he’s appearing in Wonder Woman 1984, where his character Steve Trevor will be—somehow—thrust into the future to co-star, again, alongside Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. There’s a remarkably scant amount of info floating around about the film so far, which is why it’s interesting to see Pine talk, rather candidly, about the prospects for Trevor going forward. Which is that, uh, he doesn’t really think so.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Pine, at the I Am the Night premiere, addressed his future as Trevor, saying, “I think Steve’s done.” He continued: “I think Steve’s done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Patty Jenkins, for her part, was a bit more coy, replying to the same question with that classic “We’ll see” that makes the Blockbuster filmmaking world go ‘round. “Chris and I will be working together plenty more, one way or the other,” she said.

What becomes of Wonder Woman without Steve Trevor? She’ll probably be fine, Wonder Woman don’t need no man. But what becomes of Chris Pine without Wonder Woman? It wouldn’t be the first time he dropped out of a big franchise. If this keeps up, he’s going to find himself kicked out of the Big Chris Club. And who’s going to take his place? We can’t just clone Chris Evans. Can we? (I’m being told we can’t.)