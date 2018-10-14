Image: Marvel Studios

Finishing a film, and especially finishing a film that might be (if very plausible rumors are to be believed) your last outing in a long film franchise, sounds exciting, right? Doing one last big scene, putting a capper on an incredible experience.

For Chris Evans and his iconic role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, ahh, not so much. In an interview, as quoted by Comic Book Resources, Evans explained how his final day as Steve Rogers was, well, pretty forgettable, honestly.

Advertisement

His last line? “It was something really stupid, it was something really dumb,” he said. “Which I also probably can’t give away. Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

So much for a climax, huh? I like this quote because it also sheds light on the way reshoots actually go, where, often, instead of big film-changing modifications they’re just little bits of connective tissue, small things that need filling in. Little, as Evans would say, really stupid lines or movements or re-staged scenes.

Well, at least it won’t be the last line fans see, when they remember Captain America. Probably.