The Winter Soldier elevator fight is still one of the best action scenes in a Marvel movie—I love it, you love it, hell, it is unsurprising that Chris Evans also loves it. But what’s surprising is just why Evans looks back fondly on getting to punch up a tiny box full of stuntmen.



Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in a new video interview, Evans was prompted about his favorite fight scene as Cap, and the actor quickly called out The Winter Soldier’s elevator scene as his pick. But why? Well, it’s the first thing Evans actually shot for Winter Soldier, and on top of that, the first time the actor thought he really had something to prove as Steve Rogers:

I’m partial to that fight scene in the elevator. That was the first scene we shot in the second Captain America movie. It was my first time working with the Russos, it was the first time where it felt like Cap was kind of on his own. In the first Cap movie you know, you really felt like everyone was holding my hand, and the first Avengers movie I just did my best to not get in the way. The second Cap movie is the one that I really kind of felt, I suppose, pressure, and that first elevator fight scene came out really great in my opinion.

We already knew that Evans went through a lot of practice and training for the fight—ahead of Infinity War’s release last year, he proudly shared training clips of him memorizing his moves and blocking out the fight with other actors on social media. But it’s interesting that Evans sees his commitment to it as having to prove that he really could stand on his own as Captain America, even after The First Avenger and Avengers. Five years on from Winter Soldier’s release, I think it’s safe to say he’s more than proved himself as the star-spangled man with a plan.

