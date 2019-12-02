Chris Chibnall Teases a Menacing New Take on Doctor Who's Cybermen

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Alita: Battle Angel’s producer wants fans to keep needling Disney for a sequel. Get a first tiny glimpse at No Time to Die. The world of Watchmen welcomes a god in a wild teaser for next week’s episode. Plus, Pariah rises for Crisis on Infinite Earths, and a new look at the return of Project Blue Book. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel 2



During a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Alita: Battle Angel producer Jon Landau asked fans to “keep peppering” Disney with requests for a sequel.

What I think the Alita Army should do is keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we’ll venture there one day.

No Time to Die

A brief teaser for No Time to Die promises the full James Bond movie trailer arrives Wednesday.





Alone



Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey teams with Donald Sutherland to fight zombies in the first trailer for Alone.

Doctor Who

In conversation with The Radio Times, showrunner Chris Chibnall described the Cybermen of season 12 as “different” and “relentless. ”

Cybermen feel like an important part of the rogues’ gallery and we’ve done something slightly different with them this year–there was a particular story I wanted to tell. They’re just relentless, the Cybermen. They just don’t stop.

Advertisement

Mr. Robot

Elliot prepares for a showdown in the trailer for next week’s episode of Mr. Robot, “Gone. ”

Watchmen

Angela meets Dr. Manhattan in Vietnam in the trailer for next week’s episode of Watchmen, “A God Walks Into Abar. ”

Van Helsing

Michaela and the Oracle mind-probe Hansen in a clip from “All Apologies, ” this week’s episode of Van Helsing.

Henry Danger

An uncharacteristically dramatic promo teases the end of Nickelodeon’s long-running superhero series, Henry Danger.

Project Blue Book

Hynek and Quinn return in the latest trailer for the second season of Project Blue Book.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Finally, “Nash” Wells becomes Pariah and Lex Luthor is recruited by the Monitor in the final two teasers leading up to Crisis on Infinite Earths.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.