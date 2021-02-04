Chloé Zhao Will Take on Another Kind of 'Eternal' With Dracula

Chloé Zhao hive, rise. Photo : Amanda Edwards ( Getty Images )

A day after her historic Golden Globe nominations for Nomadland (she’s the first Asian woman to be nominated as Best Director in its entire 78-damn-year history), Universal Pictures has announced that Chloé Zhao will helm their upcoming and latest take on Dracula. This news neither bites nor sucks.

Zhao, who of course directed Marvel’s upcoming Eternals, will write, direct, and produce this unique take on everyone’s favorite vampy vampire. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Zhao’s film will be “an original, futuristic, sci-fi Western.” Further details are under wraps (wait, that’s the other one) but we are deeply here for Firefly meets the blood-sucking undead.

“Chloé’s singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement announcing the project. “We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.”

Zhao added, “I’ve always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody. I’m very excited to work with Donna [Langley, chair of Universal Pictures], Peter and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character.”

Taking the baton from Invisible Man, Universal’s re-reboot of its classic horror catalogue looks to be faring far better than the Dark Universe.

This is not to be confused with the other upcoming Dracula adaptation from Jennifer’s Body director Karyn Kusama. That Drac will be a modern-day tale penned by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay and produced by Blumhouse. It’s a veritable murder of Draculas; we are so blessed.

