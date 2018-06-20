Photo: Universal

While there’s definitely a Kick-Ass reboot in the works, many fans are still hungry for more stories about Chloë Grace Moretz’s Hit-Girl (and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kick-Ass, presumably). But according to Moretz, Kick-Ass 3 probably isn’t happening.

Even though director Matthew Vaughn recently expressed interest in a potential Hit-Girl spinoff film, Moretz explained during a recent talk at the Provincetown Film Festival that she felt ready to leave the character behind specifically because of how she was handled in Kick-Ass 2:

“I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all. As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I kind of want to keep her there. I kinda wanna keep everyone’s mind in Kick-Ass. So I don’t think there will be a Kick-Ass 3, at least I don’t think with Hit-Girl in it.”

In the months leading up to Kick-Ass 2's release, a number of people— including Jim Carrey, who starred in the movie as Colonel Stars and Stripes—came out against the film’s brutal depiction of gun violence, in large part because of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December of 2012. Soon after Kick-Ass 2 hit theaters, Moretz said that she would only consider coming back for a sequel if it presented a “logical” way to “fully wrap up the series,” but from the sounds of it, the studio has other plans and Moretz probably won’t be a part of them.

