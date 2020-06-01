Chloe Bennet Teases Agents of SHIELD's 'Rewarding End' for Daisy

Make it a good end, Agent Johnson. Image : ABC

Sarah Jessica Parker says the coven’s still excited about the idea of a Hocus Pocus reunion. Barry Allen will get to fight actual Godspeed when The Flash returns for season seven. Plus, what’s next for Snowpiercer and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. And yes, Sisqó is coming to Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers get!

Hocus Pocus 2

Appearing as a guest on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and herself continue to be “very hospitable” to the idea of a Hocus Pocus sequel.

I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are very hospitable to the idea and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it. I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that ‘Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.’ So we’ll see what the future holds.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

THR reports Black Box Management and BH Entertainment are teaming for an English remake of the 2018 South Korean horror movie, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. The story concerns a team of charlatan ghost hunters live-streaming an investigation of an abandoned asylum. Unfortunately, their plan to stage click-worthy paranormal hijinks backfires when the real deal turns up.

Clarice

Deadline reports Elizabeth Klaviter (The Resident) has joined Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet as co-showrunner of the Silence of the Lambs television series.

The Flash

Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed the Flash will finally face off against the real, not-a-drone Godspeed in season seven.

Yes, you just might…because that’s where we’re going!

Agents of SHIELD

The June 17 episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled “Out of the Past, ” according to Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, Chloe Bennett described Quake’s final scene as “rewarding” in a recent interview with Playboy.

I would say I’m pretty happy with it. Obviously it’s an ensemble show, so I’m invested in the other characters as much as I am with Daisy. It’s really hard to wrap up everyone’s characters, but they did a really sweet and wonderful job at giving the actors and the fans some closure for each character. And they do it in a cool way. I think for anyone who has been watching the show since season one, it’s a very rewarding ending.

Snowpiercer

Melanie steps in to solve an engineering problem in the synopsis for “Trouble Comes Sideways, ” the June 21 episode of Snowpiercer.

Hiding out with help from his allies, Layton (Daveed Diggs) lays track for revolution. Meanwhile, an engineering emergency threatens every soul on Snowpiercer, and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) is the only one who can save them.

Meanwhile, a trailer for next week’s episode promises a break in the murder case.

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz is forced to make a “heart-wrenching choice” when a “deadly threat” infiltrates CrashCon in the synopsis for “Mr. Jones, ” the season finale of Roswell, New Mexico.

SEASON FINALE — Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves — and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) faces a moral dilemma when the enemy requires medical attention. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#213). Original airdate 6/15/2020.

Vagrant Queen

“A stunning new threat occurs” in the synopsis for “All Old Things Must Pass - Part 2,” the season finale of Vagrant Queen.

Chaos ensues on Arriopa; Elida conducts a final attempt to stop Lazaro, but a stunning new threat occurs.

The 100

Murphy and Emora “play make-believe ” in the synopsis for “Welcome to Bardo, ” the June 17 episode of The 100.

MAKE BELIEVE - Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Drew Lindo (#705). Original airdate 6/17/2020.

KsiteTV also has photos from this week’s episode, “False Gods. ” Click through for more.

Legends of Tomorrow

Sisqó performs his 1999 hit “Thong Song” at an unspecified history museum in images from the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Santa Muerte returns in the trailer for next week’s episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales

Rumplestiltskin (Warwick Davis) wants Heather Langenkamp’s baby in the trailer for next week’s episode of JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.

