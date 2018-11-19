Photo: ABC

R.L. Stine promises a trilogy of Fear Street movies. Ezra Miller has high praise for the still-happening Flash movie. Get a look at Alexander Skarsgård in action for Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus, Gotham set pictures, what’s to come on Supergirl and Doctor Who, and a snippet from The Walking Dead’s midseason finale. Spoilers, away!



Fear Street

R.L. Stine recently confirmed three separate Fear Street movies are in development on Twitter.

Science Fair

According to THR, Elizabeth Banks is now developing a narrative film based on National Geographic’s 2018 documentary, Science Fair, following nine high school students preparing to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now officially complete— a full six months before its theatrical release.

Godzilla vs. Kong

In related daikaiju news, Just Jared has set photos of Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González dressed as Monarch agents during a recent shoot in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Flash

In a recent interview with Playboy, Ezra Miller touted the upcoming Flash movie as a) still happening and b) “crazy-dope.”

Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a fucking crazy-dope Flash movie. It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.

Agents of SHIELD

Chloe Bennet shared two photos of Quake’s new look in season six—which, as a reminder, will debut after the release of Avengers 4.

Sweet Tooth

Robert Downey, Jr.’s production company is now developing a TV series based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book series, Sweet Tooth, concerning a human-deer hybrid navigating the post-apocalypse. Jim Mickle (Stake Land) will direct the pilot episode for Hulu. [Deadline]

Daredevil



Showrunner Erik Oleson has pitched season four to Netflix.

The City & the City



Screen Rant has an exclusive clip from the BBC adaptation of the China Miéville novel, now coming to the U.S. as part of the BritBox subscription service.

Swamp Thing

Production has begun on the Swamp Thing TV series according to Crystal Reed’s Instagram.

Elseworlds

Alex locks up Supergirl in the latest trailer for this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

Entertainment Weekly also has a new photo of Clark Kent and Lois Lane on what very much looks like it could be the Kent family farm.



Gotham

Set photos from the series finale reveal an older, grayer Jim Gordon resembling Neil Hamilton’s incarnation of the character from Batman ‘66.

Supernatural



Sam and Dean make an unexpected ally in the synopsis for the December 6 episode, “Byzantium.”

When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) join forces with an unexpected ally, the outcome will alter the course of two lives. Meanwhile, Heaven faces an attack from a dark force, driving Castiel to make an enormous sacrifice to make things right. The episode was directed by Eduardo Sanchez and written by Meredith Glynn (#1408). Original Airdate 12/6/2018.

Riverdale

Meanwhile, Archie’s on the lam in the synopsis for the December episode of Riverdale, “The Man in Black.”

Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (KJ Apa) hits the road and ends up at a farm outside Riverdale, where he meets Laurie Lake (guest star Riley Keough). Meanwhile, after Alice (Madchen Amick) takes extreme measures to ensure Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) safety from the Gargoyle King, Betty finds herself up against a formidable foe from her past. Finally, after learning that La Bonne Nuit is in trouble, Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a risky business decision that could cost her everything. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#307). Original airdate 12/5/2018.

Titans

Spoiler TV also has a trailer and images from “The Asylum,” the seventh episode of Titans. More at the link.

When The Messenger (recurring guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s birth mother is alive and being held captive by The Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to rescue her. But once inside, the Titans are faced with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Supergirl

James’ undercover role threatens to consume him (and tear Kara apart, perhaps literally, judging by those chains) in the preview for “Rather the Fallen Angel.”

Doctor Who

King James I goes witch hunting in the trailer for next week’s “The Witchfinders.”

The Walking Dead

Finally, Michonne pleas with the keeper at the gates of Hilltop in a sneak peek from next week’s midseason finale, “Evolution.”

