Chiwetel Ejiofor Is David Bowie's Successor as The Man Who Fell to Earth

Oscar-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor will take the stardust-coated reins of The Man Who Fell to Earth in a new series for Paramount+. Based on the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis and the 1976 film directed by Nicolas Roeg starring David Bowie (and also a 1987 made-for-TV movie with Wil Wheaton in it?), the story follows Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who arrives to Earth in search of water for his home planet, Anthea, which has been devastated by war and draught.
The Man Who Fell to Earth is being adapted by frequent J.J. Abrams collaborator Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, writer of the film Rachel Getting Married and co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery. The two are also collaborating on CBS’s upcoming Clarice.
“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement to Deadline. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Paramount+ arrives March 4 in the US and will replace CBS All Access.
While there are those who lament remakes/reworkings of older/classic projects, I’m generally one of those people who don’t mind if it makes a certain sense and it looks like they might pull it off.
In this case, though, I tend to land on the “don’t bother” side.
The Man Who Fell To Earth is such a unique film and so much of its time -and with such a unique role that so perfectly fit David Bowie at that time!- that I can’t help but think, like that TV remake/reworking, it ain’t gonna be that good, regardless of who they get to play the lead role.
I like Chiwetel Ejiofor. I think he’s a good actor.
But I just can’t see him -or anyone, really- do that role like Bowie did.
Btw, for those who don’t know, the album cover to Bowie’s album Low, which, like his album Station To Station features a Bowie still from the movie in the Thomas Jerome Newton role, is actually a pretty clever or groan inducing pun, depending on your mood!
The album, of course, is called Low, and we see Bowie in a... profile.
Low... profile...
(For those who are unaware, Bowie was indeed going “low profile” at that time, beginning his so-called Berlin albums!)