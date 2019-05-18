Image: Disney

Disney’s most heroic chipmunks are getting their own movie, and it’s going to be strange.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, a film adaptation of Rescue Rangers, starring Chip and Dale, is in the works, with Akiva Schaffer attached to direct. If that name’s familiar, it’s probably because Schaffer, alongside Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, is one third of parody band Lonely Island.

Advertisement

The nature of the film is unclear, except that it’s being described as a meta and self-referential take on the source material, which initially saw Chip and Dale opening up a detective agency—a direction that, according to THR, the film will not be taking. The script has been written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. It will apparently be a live-action/CG hybrid, putting cartoon chipmunks in the real world.

No word on when or in what format the film will be released. But it’ll be a treat for those of us who are excited for the Disney Afternoons cartoon block of old, which featured Rescue Rangers as, uh, the one I watched but actually don’t remember anything about. Y’all, was this show good?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.