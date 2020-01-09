Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Goes 'Straight to Hell' in a Devilishly Fun Music Video

Cheerleader by day, ruler of Hell by night. Image : Netflix

Her boyfriend’s damned and they’re gonna be in trouble. Hey-la, hey-la, our favorite teenage witch is going to the Bad Place to get her boyfriend back! The debut trailer for the first half of season two of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has arrived, and it’s got a hellish beat you can really dance to.



To the delight of all, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina unveiled its latest look at its third chapter. Instead of a traditional trailer however, it’s a music video for a song called “Straight to Hell” by Sabrina Spellman & Lovecraft, which I’m guessing is a band the “Fright Club” starts this season. It features the vocal talents of Kiernan Shipka—sporting a cheerleading outfit that’s a nod to the original graphic novels—and the abs of Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Nicholas spends most of the music video screaming and writhing in chains, meaning someone out there probably just discovered a fetish they didn’t know they had.

In this season, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is feeling guilty after her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch, sacrificed himself to trap the Dark Lord in his human body. She plans on going all the way to hell to get him back, as the residents of Greendale contend with an evil carnival and three pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

Sabrina will have more than her old pal Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) to contend with. She’ll have to fight to defend her title as the Queen of Hell, for a new challenger has arrived in the form of Caliban (Sam Corlett)—who could possibly be based on the character in The Tempest, as Sycorax (Kaylah Zander), Caliban’s mother in the play, is listed on the show’s IMDB page. Or it could be just another Shakespearean nod like the Weird Sisters (from Macbeth). But if we’re actually getting Caliban or a character inspired by him, that could make for a fascinating new addition to the show.

Netflix also released a series of first-look photos for the upcoming season, featuring Caliban and Mambo Marie (Skye P. Marshall), a voodoo priestess who helps Prudence and Ambrose in their search for Father Blackwood.

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) reunite in Hell. All photos: Netflix. Photo : Netflix Sabrina and Salem visit the new carnival in town. Mambo Marie (Skye P. Marshall) provides guidance to Prudence and Ambrose. Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) are hot on the trail...and hot in general. Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Sam Corlett joins the cast as Caliban, the so-called Prince of Hell who rises to challenge Sabrina. The Fright Club’s got some mining to do. But don’t worry, there’s always time for some cheerleading! You can always count on Lilith (Michelle Gomez) to stir up trouble. Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Sabrina and her aunts (from left: Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis) participate in a ritual. At least it’s before Labor Day, right? 1 / 9

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for an eight episode run on January 24.



