Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Brings Back Some Familiar Aunts

Zelda and Hilda look different, yet familiar. Screenshot : Netflix

Sabrina’s aunts are back! But...they’re not the aunts that this Sabrina is familiar with.



Netflix has just dropped a majorly tease-y clip from the upcoming final season of Chilling Adventures, in which Sabrina, unsure of just where she actually seems to be, finds herself meeting her “new” Aunts...except, well, they’re her old aunts.

Not the Zelda and Hilda played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis on the show, b ut back for the first time since ABC’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch ended, the original Zelda and Hilda: Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea!

Speaking of uncertainty, according to Netflix this isn’t really “our” Sabrina, but Sabrina Morningstar, the second hellish version of Sabrina that was created when Sabrina split herself into two consciousnesses in the climax of Part 3. She’s quite confused as to why she’s on a sinister TV set with new aunts and Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) as a foppish yet fierce director. T he sinister scenario here may be the work of Part 4's big baddies, the Eldritch Terrors that want to tear Greendale apart.

And who are, presumably, just big fans of Melissa Joan Hart.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 hits Netflix on December 31.

