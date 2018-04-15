Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Chewbacca is an underrated Star Wars character. Despite the fundamental crime of never giving him subtitles, it’s clear that he’s a wry, thoughtful companion to our heroes who is wise even beyond his many, many years.

In this new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story, basically ever bit of new footage is Chewbacca being delightful, from the moment Han asks Chewie his name (how does he get from “rorwrrwr” to Chewbacca, one wonders? Basic-Shyriiwook transliteration is a galactic mystery) to the moment Han realizes that Chewie thinks all of Han’s ideas are bad.

Look, I’m not as sold on the idea of a Han Solo movie as I could be, but a young Chewbacca movie? Now that’s a good idea, no matter what Chewie might say.

Check the TV spot, chock full of new tidbits, below.