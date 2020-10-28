Venture into the unknown... Image : Simon Stålenhag/Free League Publishing

Tales From the Loop creator Simon Stålenhag has a knack for playing on our greatest hopes and fears, combining the innocence of youth with science fiction’s fascinating, yet terrifying, unknown. Now, the storyteller is back with a new art book , The Labyrinth, and io9 has an exclusive look inside the maze.



Free League Publishing has announced The Labyrinth, a new post-apocalyptic visual story from Stålenhag. The book follows three protagonists—Matt, Sigrid, and Charlie—as they venture out into the wastelands, where they discover what happened to their world and what life was like before the fall. These exclusive page reveals take us inside their journey, as they confront the ruins of their collective past.

Stålenhag is best known for his bestselling artbook Tales From the Loop, which spawned a tabletop roleplaying game as well as a series on Amazon Studios. However, unlike his previous works, The Labyrinth is a lot darker—preying on our fear of environmental disaster from climate change. According to the plot description, The Labyrinth takes place in the ruins of society after “an otherworldly phenomenon that has ravaged the earth’s atmosphere and forced the few survivors deep underground.”

The Labyrinth will be on Kickstarter through October 30. The book has already raised over $360,000, well exceeding its $23,000 fundraising goal, and is scheduled to be released in December.

