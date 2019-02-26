Image: Incendium

Much like Bill and Ted traveled through time to collect historical figures, you can now do something similar. Except the time travel is nostalgic (no magic phone booth required), and the historical figures you’ll be collecting are actually of Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan.

Incendium Online has acquired an official license to make merchandise for the 30th anniversary of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and the company is doing it with some real retro flair. While there are pins, shirts, and more to come on both those fronts, the real showpieces are the 5-inch action figures. The figures feel almost like the ones released back in the 1990s, but with a slightly more modern, realistic look. io9 is excited to exclusively debut them.

Image: Incendium

Image: Incendium

So while you aren’t actually traveling back in time by buying and collecting these toys, Bill and Ted are now basically old enough to be part of their own history report. So it kind of fits.

These figures, as well as the pins and shirts, are all available for pre-order now. And expect more not just from Incendium, but from Bill and Ted, as the righteous dudes themselves are expected to come back to the big screen sometime soon. Hopefully.

