Image: NBC

Xena, brilliant warrior, princess, hero, and one more cancelled reboot.

But now, thanks to Xena Movie Campaign, a Facebook fan group, with the blessing of Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who wrote it, the unused script for the pilot episode of an attempted 2016 reboot of Xena is now available to read online.

Advertisement

The script, which retells an origin story for the heroine, makes some changes to the original, most notably turning Hercules, a good guy in the original series, into a villain. Which, I mean, fair. Hercules, mythologically speaking, wasn’t exactly a peach of a dude.

Xena fans, check this out and tell me what you think! I’m by no means an expert, so I’d be fascinated to hear how this aborted taken on the show does or does not live up to its legacy.