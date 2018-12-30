Image: Sony Pictures

Miles Morales, breakout hero of Into the Spider-Verse and one of the best and most memorable Spider-people around, was created by two people: writer Brian Michael Bendis, and artist Sara Pichelli.

Both creators served as consultants for the recent film, and Pichelli produced a special illustration for the movie, which she’s now posted on Instagram.

It’s a fantastic illustration, which seemed to strongly influence one of the best moments of the film. Miles’s movie costume is perfectly rendered here, and there’s simultaneously a sense of style and a sense of forward motion that’s hard to beat. It’s lovely, and a great homage to Miles’s roots. Everything good movie art should be.



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

