New York Comic Con 2018 is in full swing. But it’s not just about the panels and the special guests, it’s also about the cool stuff on the show floor. I’m joined by our new social editor Klaudia Amenábar to take a look at what Glass, Good Omens, Star Wars Resistance, and others have in store for attendees this weekend. Plus, some cute cosplay, and there might even be a surprise cameo by BB-8 in there!

Amenábar’s is walking the floor all weekend, sharing the cool sights, sounds, and (of course) cosplay from New York Comic Con 2018. For example, right after we finished taping our show floor tour, Star Wars Resistance stars Bobby Moynihan and Donald Faison showed up to take some impromptu selfies with the X-wing. You never know what you’re going to see at NYCC!

Here are just a few of the things we caught on Thursday. You can find all of this, and more, on our brand-new Instagram (@io9dotcom):

And our Deputy Editor Jill Pantozzi joined none other than io9 co-founder Charlie Jane Anders on a panel...

Keep checking io9 for more news from New York Comic Con—and for live NYCC coverage from the floor, make sure you’re following us on Instagram: @io9dotcom.