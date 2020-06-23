Check Out Christopher Nolan's Tenet With This Exclusive Making-of Sneak Peek

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, on harnesses, from the Secrets of Tenet book. Photo : Insight Editions

For fans anxious to learn every little secret about Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Tenet, we’ve got your first look at the promised land.

io9 has the first-ever look inside The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan’s Quantum Cold War book by James Mottram. Out July 31, it offers “insights into all aspects of [Tenet’s] creation” which includes “in-depth commentary from Nolan himself and a range of other key collaborators.” It’s said to “deliver an essential masterclass that lays bare the director’s process and his singular creative vision.” You can pre-order it here.

Since the movie isn’t out yet, obviously the publisher Insight Editions is being very cautious with what’s revealed and what isn’t. io9 is excited to exclusively debut a preview in the form of three full spreads, two of which show some behind the scenes magic from the making of the movie and a third which offers a brand new look at three of the leads.

From Secrets of Tenet. Image : Insight Editions

The first spread is the start of chapter two and talks a bit about casting non-traditional leads, which, we now know, ended up being John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

From Secrets of Tenet. Image : Insight Editions

Spread two is from about 70 pages past that and has storyboards, and the on-set photos, of some kind of action scene that involves a fire truck and two other massive vehicles. Spread three has some text explaining that a scene where Washington and Pattinson’s characters jump out of a building was shot practically, with the actual actors. They were on safety rigs and only did part of it but, still, it’s them.

From Secrets of Tenet. Image : Insight Editions

What this tells us about the movie is...absolutely nothing. Which is why Nolan allowed it to be revealed before the movie’s release. And yet, it’s the promise of huge, practical action wrapped in a big, sci-fi, time travel bow. We’re pumped.

Tenet is currently scheduled to be released on July 31. The making-of book will be out the same day. Here’s the cover.

The book cover. Image : Insight Editions

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.