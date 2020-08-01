We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Charlize Theron Shared the Moment When Mad Max: Fury Road's Furiosa Was Truly Born

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Mad Max: Fury: Road
Mad Max: Fury: RoadMad MaxMad Max FuriosaFuriosaCharlize Theron
1
Save
Charlize Theron as Furiosa.
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

I’ll give you a hint: bzzzz.

Charlize Theron’s role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road is iconic for a number of reasons, but part of it is definitely her look. Shaved head, oiled, with slitted eyes and ferocity written across every part of her. Which means that, as part of taking on the role, Charlize Theron had to shave her head. Which is a climactic moment, when you have long hair, and especially when you’re gearing up to play a major action badass. Here it is: the moment when Furiosa truly came to be.

This clip, shared by Theron on Twitter, was shared in honor of a drive-in showing of Fury Road held Friday night in Los Angeles as part of a benefit for CTAOP, an organization Theron founded to help protect young people in Africa from HIV. Drive-ins are pretty much the only way to watch movies outside of the house nowadays, and this seems like a particularly excellent event to have been a part of.

And the moment itself: it’s a good one. While her head-shaving technique isn’t ideal (generally, one wants to cut the hair short first to give the razer less trouble), it’s still a thrilling thing to see. This is when Furiosa’s look started to take shape, a look that would define one of the best films in the contemporary history of action movies.

We can only hope that whoever plays Furiosa in the prequel looks half as cool.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

