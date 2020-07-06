Charlize Theron Is as Heartbroken as You Are That She's Unlikely to Play Furiosa Again

Charlize Theron is unlikely to return as Furiosa, and she’s bummed about it. Photo : Warner Bros.

The exciting news of George Miller prepping a new movie about Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road came with a huge asterisk. The film was going to be a prequel and Charlize Theron would not be returning. Theron knew that was Miller’s decision, but it didn’t mean she wasn’t disappointed.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Theron told the Hollywood Reporter. “Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Miller’s plan, as revealed back in May, is to produce a screenplay he wrote before production of Fury Road in order for Theron and her co-stars to have a mindset of their backstories. He was hoping to cast Theron and use some digital effects to de-age her but eventually decided the technology just wasn’t good enough. Miller is currently in the process of casting the young Furiosa with names in the mix like Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Comer.

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure,” Theron continued. “I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

Thankfully, fans who love to watch Charlize Theron kick a whole bunch of ass can watch her new film, The Old Guard, on Netflix July 10.

