Image: Marvel Comics

The author behind some of the most fascinating explorations of Darth Vader in years is turning his hand to Vader’s grandson...and a few of that grandson’s sinister best friends.



Just announced at the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Darth Vader and Poe Dameron comics scribe Charles Soule will pen The Rise of Kylo Ren this December, a four-part Marvel Comics miniseries that will chart Ben Solo’s fall from the light and his ascendance as the leader of the mysterious Knights of Ren.

“You know the one story everyone’s dying to see, about Kylo and the Knights of Ren? That’s this,” wrote Soule, “You’re not ready (hell, I barely am.)“

Details about the series beyond that are being kept under wraps—not even an artist was announced at the panel—but readers can expect Luke Skywalker to have a presence in The Rise of Kylo Ren, which...isn’t all that shocking, given Luke’s involvement in the unfortunate incidents that helped push Ben to give in to his dark side. But still, this is a very intriguing lead into the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—and given Soule’s excellent pedigree in the realm of Star Wars comics, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for Ben Solo.

The Rise of Kylo Ren begins this December.

