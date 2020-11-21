Channing Tatum in 2018. Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Cue “The Boys are Back in Town.” Channing Tatum is reuniting with his very funny former directors on 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, for another film. A monster movie.

As reported by Deadline, the masters of upcoming movie announcements , Tatum is joining Lord and Miller for a monster-related project at Universal Pictures. If you’re wondering if it’s related to Universal’s slate of classic monster movie properties: yep. Deadline says that, according to its sources, the movie is “a modern-day, tongue-in-cheek thriller inspired by Universal’s classic monster legacy.” Tatum, naturally, will be the star. Reid Carolin wrote a treatment, and Wes Tooke is writing the script. Lord and Miller won’t be writing or directing this one, but they’re involved in the production and helping to shepherd the project, it seems.

The big question: which monster will Tatum be playing? I think he’d make a very funny Dracula. The Wolfman is taken, unfor tunately. Universal has been trying to find something to do with its slate of monsters for years, from its abortive attempts at a shared universe to its recent success in doing a straight-up horror film version of The Invisible Man that a lot of people really dug. A comedy approach is definitely a departure from that, but it odes have the talent to back it up.

The untitled film is currently in development.

