The Batman may no longer be called The Batman. Patty Jenkins insists that Chris Pine’s return for Wonder Woman 1984 is not down to the success of the first film. Jean Grey meets Dark Phoenix’s mysterious villain in a new photo. Plus, Jared Padalecki on what went into making Supernatural’s 300th episode an event. To me, my Spoilers!



Gambit

Deadline reports Channing Tatum could end up directing the long-in-limbo Gambit movie himself.

He has long been slotted to play the charming card-throwing mutant, and buzz has been that he might direct the film after several other filmmakers have been in and out. But there is no start date at this point and its still being worked on.

The Batman

SuperBroMovie’s Daniel Richtman reports Matt Reeves’ The Batman is undergoing a title change, and will henceforth be referred to as “Untitled Batman Project” until further notice.

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins promised Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor wasn’t simply “jammed” into the script on a recent episode of Youtube’s AM To DM.

It [Pine’s return] wasn’t a solution to “Oh god, that worked out, let’s try to jam you in there.’ It’s all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense, that’s all I can tell you.

Untitled Edgar Wright Movie

Speaking with Empire, Edgar Wright revealed his next film will be “a straight-up psychological horror-thriller set in London, starring a female lead” in the vein of Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion.

Dark Phoenix

Jessica Chastain communes with Jean Grey in the latest photo.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Bloody-Disgusting has a few new images of Sofia with her dogs. More at the link.

Polar

Bloody-Disgusting also has new photos from Netflix’s take on the universally-feared-assassin-coming-out-of-retirement genre, Polar. Head over there to see the rest.

Captain Marvel

Empire also has a couple new photos of Jude Law as maybe-possibly-Mar-Vell-or-Yon-Rogg, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull leader, Talos, in Captain Marvel.

Alita: Battle Angel

Alita plays Motorball, the sport of the future, in a new clip from Fox’s Italian youtube page.

Detective Pikachu

This new TV spot is pretty much footage from the first trailer, with a new scene of Pikachu farting added at the end. Don’t give your Pokémon coffee, folks.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins the squad in a new TV spot.

The Punisher



Jon Berthal spoke to Collider about The Punisher’s seemingly all but inevitable cancelation.

Yeah, it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. I get it. You know what I know. Part of the deal with this profession is that you can make a choice and worry about the shit that you can’t control, or you can worry about the shit that you can. For me, all I’ve ever cared about with this project is that I want it to be as good as it can, and I’ll fight to make it as good as I can. It’s not whether we get the chance [to do another season] or not. For me, to put energy into saying that I want it to be this or I want it to be that, that makes no sense. But if we’re doing it, you better believe that I’m gonna put all of my energy into making it good. I like to focus on things I can control, and I certainly cannot control that.

Supernatural

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Jensen Ackles revealed the series’ upcoming 300th episode underwent several rewrites in order to make it worthy of the milestone.

There have been some rewrites. The first pass was great and there were some folks — the guys that make way bigger decisions than me — who were like, ‘I think we need to punch it up a bit.’ So they went back and revamped, and I think it’s going to be pretty epic.

Jared Padalecki echoed his statements:

I feel for the writers because they have to decide if they’re going to go crazy meta, just a true shout out to the fans like Episode 200, or if they’re going to make it an episode that still progresses the storyline or some mixture of the two. It’s a daunting task, no doubt.

Padalecki then went on to reveal the episode will see some story resolution for Sam Winchester.

There’s some scenes that also make it come full circle. For Sam specifically... we see [him] get some reconciliation that he hasn’t really had, he’s been desiring. He didn’t even know he was really looking for this. We see him tie up some loose ends and really make the most of his situation, and it’s a pretty awesome situation.

Arrow



Finally, Oliver teams up with Emiko in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Past Sins.”





