Photo: Syfy

So far, creepypasta-inspired anthology series Channel Zero has made us fear puppet shows, gimmicky “haunted house” attractions, and staircases. Our first look at season four, The Dream Door, suggests the same menace will soon be invading yet another unlikely setting: the suburbs.

Today, Syfy shared a handful of photos from Channel Zero: The Dream Door. It’s based on creepypasta tale “I found a hidden door in my cellar, and I think I’ve made a big mistake,” by Charlotte Bywater which you can read here. As fans of the show already know, not only does each six-episode season feature an entirely new cast and story, it’s also overseen by a new director, which gives each installment its own distinctive style.

First, here’s a description and a note on the season four cast:

Channel Zero: The Dream Door follows newlyweds Jillian and Tom, who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship and their lives. Created by Nick Antosca, Channel Zero: The Dream Door is directed by Evan Katz (“Small Crimes,” “Cheap Thrills”) and stars Brandon Scott (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Maria Sten (“Straight Outta Compton”), Steven Robertson (“Elementary”), Troy James (“The Strain”), Steven Weber (“Wings”) and Barbara Crampton (“You’re Next”).

Now here’s the poster, which gives a first glimpse of what appears to be a supernatural antagonist for our regretful homeowners:

Don’t open the door!

Photo: Syfy

This is why you shouldn’t open the door!

Photo: Syfy

Channel Zero: The Dream Door will premiere Friday, October 26 on Syfy, with subsequent episodes airing nightly through October 31. If you prefer to binge it all in one sitting, all six episodes will be available on VOD after the October 26 season premiere.