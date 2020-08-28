Chadwick Boseman, Star of Black Panther, Has Passed Away at 43

Chadwick Boseman in 2019 in NYC Photo : Brad Barket/Getty Images for STXfilms ( Getty Images )

The Associated Press has just revealed actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away from cancer at just 43 years old.



We’ve very sad to be sharing this news with you tonight. The AP says Boseman has died “after 4-year fight with colon cancer.” He had not spoken publicly about this diagnosis.

Boseman is well known in our realm for playing T’Challa the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but famously also played Jackie Robinson in 42, along with roles in Draft Day, Gods of Egypt, Marshall, and more. This statement was just posted to his official Twitter:

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled it with these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

It continues, “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Boseman’s loved ones during this time. His loss will be felt deeply by many.

