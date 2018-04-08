Image: NBC

Last night, Chadwick Boseman took a well-deserved victory lap hosting Saturday Night Live, and in the process he naturally returned to the role that’s defined 2018: the Black Panther.

In a compelling rendition of SNL’s recurring Black Jeopardy sketch, T’Challa takes his place in the competition alongside Leslie Jones and Chris Redd’s African American competitors, where he delights and disappoints host Darnell Hayes (Kenan Thompson, the most dedicated sketch actor in history) by showcasing the gulf of experience between his privileged, utopian Wakandan life and the norms of the United States.

Boseman does great here as the delightful fish-out-of-water king, and he eventually gets the hang of it for the funny climax of the sketch. He is a wise king, after all. All hail.