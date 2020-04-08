Celebrate Twin Peaks' 30th Anniversary With...Cookie Monster?

Cookies! Not donuts! Image : ABC

On April 8, 1990, TV was forever changed by David Lynch’s vision of a picture-perfect small town hiding some very dark and often unexplainable secrets. To celebrate 30 years of Twin Peaks, we turn not to cherry pie, but to cookies. Specifically, a vintage Sesame Street skit (circa 1991) starring Cookie Monster.



OK, there’s plenty of pie too. Of course there is!

Lest you think “Twin Beaks” (the Log Bird!) was the most eccentric Alistair Cookie ever got, know that other episodes of “Monsterpiece Theater” took inspiration from sources as varied as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The 400 Blows, Spalding Gray, James Bond, NYPD Blue, and the Lethal Weapon movies. We hope you enjoy this nostalgic blast from the past on this special day. When was the last time you re-watched the series?

