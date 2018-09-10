Photo: All Images (Bottleneck Gallery)

Apparently 2018 is a big year for everyone’s favorite plumber, Mario. It marks the 35th anniversary of the first Mario Bros. game, the 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. 3, and the 25th anniversary of everyone’s favorite, the Super Mario Bros. movie. So to celebrate, the Bottleneck Gallery in New York is going down the pipe and hosting a major art show.

The show is called the Super Mario Super Art Show and it’s on display at the gallery through Sept. 14. Over 100 artists from all across the globe have contributed their own unique spin on the iconic character; below, you can see just a handful of our favorites.

Many of the pieces have already sold out, but what remains, and frankly there’s a lot, can be viewed (and purchased) online at this link. You can see more of the show here.

