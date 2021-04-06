We come from the future
Celebrate Philip K. Dick's Short Stories With This Stunning Folio Society Release

Cheryl Eddy
Presentation box and cover designs by La Boca.
Image: The Folio Society

Today, the Folio Society released the first illustrated edition of Philip K. Dick’s The Complete Short Storiesa celebration of the influential sci-fi master that is (in keeping with the boutique publisher’s style) utterly gorgeously presented. We’ve got a look at some of the artwork, as well as the packaging itself.

The project was actually the brainchild of the Philip K. Dick estate, which proposed a complete, multi-volume set of the author’s 118 short stories (including the works that inspired Total Recall, Minority Report, and The Adjustment Bureau). From there, 24 illustrators were commissioned to illustrate the stories.

First up, here’s Yehrin Tong’s illustration for volume four’s “Return Match.”

Image: The Folio Society

Next, here’s Audrey Benjaminsen’s illustration for volume three’s “War Game.”

Image: The Folio Society
Here’s Corey Brickley’s illustration for volume four’s “Chains of Air, Web of Aether.”

Image: The Folio Society
And finally, a look at the four volumes and the elaborate packaging that accompanies them, designed by La Boca.

The release is limited to 750 copies and will set you back the otherworldly sum of $745; learn more and ogle additional images at the Folio Society’s site.

