Today, the Folio Society released the first illustrated edition of Philip K. Dick’s The Complete Short Stories—a celebration of the influential sci-fi master that is ( in keeping with the boutique publisher’s style) utterly gorgeously presented . We’ve got a look at some of the artwork, as well as the packaging itself.

The project was actually the brainchild of the Philip K. Dick estate, which proposed a comple te, multi-volume set of the author’s 118 short stories (including the works that inspired Total Recall, Minority Report, and The Adjustment Bureau). From there, 24 illustrators were commissioned to illustrate the stories.

First up, here’s Yehrin Tong’s illustration for volume four’s “Return Match.”

Image : The Folio Society

Next, here’s Audrey Benjaminsen’s illustration for volume three’s “War Game.”

Image : The Folio Society

Here’s Corey Brickley’s illustration for volume four’s “Chains of Air, Web of Aether.”

Image : The Folio Society

And finally, a look at the four volumes and the elaborate packaging that accompanies them, designed by La Boca.

Presentation box and cover designs: La Boca Image : The Folio Society Presentation box and cover designs: La Boca Image : The Folio Society Presentation box and cover designs: La Boca Image : The Folio Society “The interior of the presentation box is a starry night sky, chosen to reflect Dick’s fascination with space travel and technology,” according to the Folio Society. Presentation box and cover designs by La Boca Image : The Folio Society 1 / 4

The release is limited to 750 copies and will set you back the otherworldly sum of $745; learn more and ogle additional images at the Folio Society’s site.

